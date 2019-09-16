//Valdosta’s Pre-K Entrepreneur

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – A Valdosta four-year old is running her own business with the help from her family, of course.

W.G. Nunn Elementary School student, Tru Mickens, is getting a very early start on business ownership with her mini-boutique of kid’s accessories.

Tru’s Kiddie Boutique started out with just one table of items and quickly grew. The boutique now sets up as a vendor at events and also has an event of their own.

“Stop & Shop With Tru” is an event that is hosted at the family’s home that allows for customers to come in to shop and also take a picture with the young entrepreneur herself.

During “Stop & Shop With True”, the little owner sometimes give out snacks to the customers and even school supply give-aways.

Young Tru Mickens now has her eyes set on a new goal – Homecoming Queen.

More information on the business and how you can help this little one become Homecoming Queen can be found on the family’s Facebook Page.