//Valdosta Welcoming New Skating Rink

VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Thursday, Sept. 5th at 3pm, Skate and Play will be opening its doors for Valdosta.

The new family center will be where Jungle Jym’s once stood. Announcements for the fun center were made earlier this year.

Aside from the games and activities the main attraction is the 9,000-square-foot roller rink. The rink is accented with multi-colored walls and a disco ball in classic skater rink fashion.

The arcade offers both new games and some arcade classics. Unlike the usual arcade tickets that most are used to, Skate and Play has arcade cards. These cards are where tokens and tickets are handled.

Skate and Play also comes with a soft play area for the younger children, two-party rooms, and a mini-golf area.

General admission is $10 for skaters and $3 cost for the skates. Party package price starts at $24.95.

Hours of Operations are Tues-Fri 3-10 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

More information can be found on their Facebook page and website.