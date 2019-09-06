//Lake Park’s New Home For Fitness

Share with friends











LAKE PARK, Ga. – Lake Park welcomes a new family owned fitness center, Body Fit Family Fitness 24/7.

The Allen family opened the doors of Body Fit Family Fitness last year in August. This gym comes as the only 24/7 fitness center in the small town of Lake Park.

Body Fit Family Fitness offers a full gym experience with classes and the option of personal training, boot camps, and tanning.

The new gym also offers a family membership that is $50 a month, this plan is for two adults and children under the age of 18. The price for a single member is $35 a month. A discount for educators, first responders, seniors, and military members are available.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the gym on September 26 at 4 p.m. to mark the one year anniversary of the family owned gym.

You can find more information about the fitness center on their Facebook Page, @BodyFitFamilyFitness