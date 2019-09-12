//Hester & Morris “Get Spotted” Giveaway Winner

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Tuesday, September 10, at 5 p.m. Hester & Morris Orthodontics four finalists were celebrated in the “Get Spotted for Free Braces Giveaway.”

Hester & Morris enjoyed meeting them and sharing in their excitement.

Our hearts continue to be touched by the support from our community, and we were so thrilled to draw tonight’s winner and runners-up! Hester & Morris Orthodontics Facebook page

Congratulations to Juanita Espinoza who got spotted and will receive free braces or Invisalign from Hester & Morris Orthodontics.