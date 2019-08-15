//There’s a New Cook in Town

Share with friends











By Arri Williams

VALDOSTA, Ga. – A Valdosta State University senior starts a new online meal prepping service right here in Valdosta.

Amber Darrisaw, a Business Management and Marketing Major, is getting off to a fresh start with her new business, Next Level Eats.

Next Level Eats has been in the works since 2017, when the young entrepreneur sold out of her very own recipe and menu favorite, Cajun Chicken Alfredo, at a local popular venue. This year, Darrisaw has moved from simple meal requests into the arena of full fledged meal prepping.

Since February of this year she has been building her customer base and adding a new item to the menu every week.

Darrisaw’s goal for Next Level Eats is to eventually have her very own restaurant where she can cook for the masses. At the rate that she is going, it is a goal that is not too far off.

Reach out to try some of her recipes on her Facebook page!