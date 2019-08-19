//The Tin Bucket-A Piece of History in Downtown Hahira

Share with friends











HAHIRA, Ga – Located at 213 West Main Street in Hahira, the Tin Bucket is a landmark for the community.

Once known as Spearman’s Grocery, the building now holds the Tin Bucket, a gift, and antique shop. Norvell Spearman, owner of Spearman’s Grocery, was quite the familiar face among citizens of Hahira. “Everyone knew him,” Sharon Darby told the Valdosta Daily Times. “There used to be a theater in Hahira, and he had a set of old theater seats, and he would sit in front of the store saying ‘Hello’ to everyone.”

When Darby and Janie West, co-owners of the Tin Bucket, first opened their store back in December of 2005, they made sure to keep the history of the location alive. A look inside the shops reveals many of the original signs displayed from Spearman’s Grocery.

Having no previous retail experience, the ladies dived right in, and the decision has paid off.

“We offer a little bit of everything. We’re always looking for new and different things,” said Darby. The Tin Bucket offers a vast array of gifts and antiques, as well as clothing, baby items, and candles, making it the perfect stop for finding unique gifts for your loved ones.

