//Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Coming to Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The rapidly expanding, hit chicken tenders brand Huey Magoo’s is at is again. Less than one year after Huey Magoo’s revealed plans to expand outside of the Central Florida region into Atlanta, South Florida and Tampa, “The Peach State” will get even tastier with six new Huey Magoo’s stores opening in South Georgia, President and CEO Andy Howard announces today.

New Huey Magoo’s franchisee Buck Harris will open the restaurants in Lowndes, Dougherty, Lee and Taft Counties of South Georgia. The first location is slated to open in late 2019/early 2020. Harris brings 15 years of ownership in the fried chicken concept, including formally Chick-Fil-A and currently Chicken Salad Chicks, to the dynamic Huey Magoo’s team.

“From one chicken connoisseur to another, Buck and his family will be a wonderful addition to the Huey Magoo’s family,” says Howard. Harris continues, “We are very excited about joining the team. All of my family are originally from South Georgia. It is truly a region full of exceptional people that really understand southern hospitality and great food. With Huey Magoo’s amazing food and spectacular service we plan on providing, we truly believe it will be a great success here and something South Georgians have never tasted before.”

The South Georgia stores will offer Huey Magoo’s signature grilled, hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps, available as individual meals, meals for two and family-sized options. Each tender is always made fresh, all natural, with no antibiotics ever, no hormones, no steroids and no preservatives. All locations will also feature Huey Magoo’s sleek, industrial and relaxed design.

For more information on Huey Magoo’s and a list of locations, visit www.hueymagoos.com. For franchising inquiries, contact Andy Howard at andy@hueymagoos.com.

About Huey Magoo’s

Huey Magoo’s was founded in 2004 by Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens, two southern boys with a passion for quality chicken and a penchant for serving others. Voted “Best Fried Chicken” and “Best of the Best Chicken Tenders”, Huey Magoo’s is rapidly expanding throughout the Southeast with multiple locations in the Greater Orlando area and coming soon to South Florida, Tampa, Atlanta and more. Huey Magoo’s prides itself on providing fresh and tasty chicken tenders in a clean, family-friendly environment, while showing their love for people. Huey Magoo’s delivers delicious, fresh, cooked-to-order chicken tenders, and they do it to perfection. Huey Magoo’s gives back a portion of profits to not-for-profit organizations and community groups. Committed to building a culture of excellence in service and food quality by serving only premium hand-breaded or grilled chicken tenders dipped or “sauced” in uniquely flavorful signature sauces, Huey Magoo’s attracts a cult-like following of Millennials, families and neighboring businesses desiring quality, delicious food at reasonable prices.