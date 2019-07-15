//Subaru Brings Hope, Love, and Warm Blankets

Share with friends











VALDOSTA –For the fourth consecutive year, O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Georgia Chapter partnered together to spread love, hope and warmth to cancer patients and their families in south Georgia by delivering warm blankets and messages of hope to the Pearlman Cancer Center.

O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta donated 80 blankets and messages of hope – written by their customers – to the Pearlman Cancer Center at the South Georgia Medical Center on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. The event was attended by: Chip & Megan O’Steen, Jason Archer, and the Staff of O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta; Laura Love, Community Relations Director at South Georgia Medical Center; and Tricia Hernandez, Sr. Patient Access Manager at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

“Subaru Loves to Care is all about improving the health of our local communities and we are proud to once again work alongside our valued partner, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, to continue supporting patients and their families battling cancer,” said Megan O’Steen of O’Steen Subaru of Valdosta. “We hope that through this program, our gestures of hope will comfort and warm those who need it most.”

Throughout June, Subaru of America and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society brought the Subaru Loves to Care initiative to life at over 500 Subaru retailers across the country. Visitors to Subaru retailers were given a chance to write personalized messages of hope to cancer patients in their local communities. Nearly 40,000 blankets and 7,700 arts & crafts kits, along with messages of hope written by Subaru customers, were donated

to those fighting cancer in hospitals and treatment centers across the country.

According to Dr. Louis J. DeGennaro, president and CEO of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, “LLS was founded by a family for families 70 years ago, and we are closer than ever to cures. Curing cancer takes collaboration. It requires all of us, together. Working with Subaru, it is our combined dedication and heart that is helping to bring us to the ultimate frontier: cures for families today, and for generations to come.”