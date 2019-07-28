//New Lake Park Chick-fil-A Breaks Ground

Share with friends











LAKE PARK, Ga. – Thursday, July 25, 2019 was the ground breaking ceremony for the newest “coming soon” Chick-fil-A in Lowndes County.

The Lake Park location is owned by Bill and Rebecca Stripling, its current location at Exit 5/I-75, which will remain operating until the new bigger and better location “just down the street” at 1197 Lakes Boulevard will open for business later this year.

Local officials came out to the groundbreaking ceremony of the new Lake Park Chick-fil-A (Photo: Lori Alley)

On site for the ceremony (and pictured above) was Lowndes County Chairman Bill Slaughter, Lake Park Mayor Keith Sandlin, Lake Park City Councilman Ronald Carter, Mr. Davis, Lake Park Fire Chief David Brown, and First Baptist Church of Lake Park Associate Pastor Jason Spell. Also in attendance were Waycross Chick-fil-A Operator Lovett Young, Marketing Director Tina King, Chick-fil-A Moo-Cow and the Stripling’s “CEO” Corran Stripling.

To follow the progress of the newest Chick-fil-A in Lake Park check out their Facebook page.

PHOTOS: Chick-fil-A Lake Park Facebook page/Lori Alley Photography