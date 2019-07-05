//Helping Businesses Understand Conversational Marketing

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Ascend Inbound Marketing and the Valdosta HubSpot User Group hosted a lunch and interactive workshop titled “Conversational Marketing 101” on Tuesday, June 18 at the Turner Center for the Arts. There was no cost to attend and lunch was provided. The event was limited to 30 participants and filled up quickly. Diana Zalaquett, HubSpot Customer Success Manager, traveled to Valdosta from Boston, MA to lead the session.



Zalaquett presented an engaging workshop that covered the latest changes in technology used to power real-time conversations and improve the customer experience. During the workshop, business professionals learned how to use today’s messaging tools to build better relationships with prospects and customers alike. See what attendees had to say about the event by watching this short video.



Ascend Inbound Marketing and the Valdosta HubSpot User Group will host additional workshops for business professionals later this year. Follow Ascend Inbound Marketing on Facebook for the latest updates.



Valdosta HubSpot User Group is a dynamic group of inbound marketers and communication professionals from South Georgia who meet up to educate and inspire others on how to market, sell and grow their business or organization using the inbound methodology.



Ascend Inbound Marketing is a growth agency focused on fostering long-term inbound marketing and web design partnerships with businesses throughout the Southeastern United States. Ascend values client relationships and thrives on solving marketing challenges by providing lead generation and customer acquisition. Founded in 2015, Ascend is a division of Nexxtep Technology Services, Inc. and is headquartered in Valdosta, Georgia. Learn more at ascendinbound.com.