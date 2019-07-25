//Fisk Auto Sales-30 Years of Excellence

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

Located at 2232 Bemiss Road, Fisk Auto Sales has been in the business of selling dependable used cars for over 30 years.

The staff takes great pride in creating lasting relationships with their customers. When McKenzie Fisk, 25, took over the family business two years ago after her father retired, she wanted to continue her father’s legacy of providing their customers with the highest quality and cost-efficient services available.

McKenzie is no stranger to the business, having grown up around her father who worked in the industry. When he retired, McKenzie, who had been attending Valdosta State University, decided to give the car business a try.

That decision has paid off. When she started working at Fisk Auto Sales, she discovered a passion for business and finance that she didn’t know she had. She and her staff work tirelessly to ensure each customer receives the best quality customer service possible.

“We tend to see a lot of repeat customers. We have a reputation for standing behind our product, and people appreciate that. Buying a car is a large investment and that can scare people, so we try to make the process as simple as possible,” McKenzie said.

When asked what she considers the most important aspect of her business, she responded that she and her team want to ensure that each customer has the best buying experience possible. “If there is any work that needs to be done before it is sold, we handle it. We want to make sure that each vehicle is dependable, safe, and will last for a long time,” Fisk said. “Our customers know that they can trust us because we really try to help each person that walks in find exactly what they need.”

As they prepare to open up their shop to the public, McKenzie and her staff look forward to a bright future for Fisk Auto Sales. “We’ve been here for 30 years, and hope to be here for many more.,” Fisk said. “We’re not going anywhere.”

