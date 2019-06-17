//Wanda’s Vapor House Opening Soon

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Wanda’s Vapor House is coming to Valdosta. On Monday, June 24, they will be opening up their second location on Ashley Street, across from Michael’s Deli.

“We’ve been in the business for five and a half years. We are a full-service store, and we carry the largest selection of equipment and juice in the south,” said Charles McCollum, owner of Wanda’s Vapor House. “We can help guide you with finding what’s right for you, and we always make sure it works before you walk out the door.”

Opening up the first location in Lake Park, GA over four years ago, Valdosta residents now have the opportunity to browse through the selection of over 1,000 different products, as well as test a purchase before you leave.

With any equipment purchase, the first set of batteries is free.