//“The American Dream” Real Estate Honors Local Heroes

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA – Located in a fully remodeled office at 1306 BaytreeRoad here in Valdosta, The American Dream offers its clients the highest quality real estate services for the fairest prices.

Real Estate Broker and Owner Chris Russell first opened The American Dream in January of 2018, after being number one in overall sales his first three years in the business with another local real estate brokerage.

When asked why he decided to open his own agency, he responded “I wanted to expand and better serve my clients. I took what made me successful when starting in real estate and implemented it with our whole company.”

He continued, saying “We offer professional pictures, drone work, videos, social media ads and more in addition to the common real estate practices that have always been offered by most companies, and we don’t charge any extra for it. This helps our listings sell for top dollar in a short amount of time, and our clients love us for it.”

Russell, along with Realtors Donnie Morgan, Kerry Sutton, Ashley Daugherty, Chris Rambo, Camryn Brown, and Dalton Hart strive to make “The American Dream” a reality.

“We also offer discounts and rebates to military, first responders, and teachers as a way to show our appreciation for all they do,” said Russell.

On July 4th, The American Dream will be giving out free BBQ lunches to military and first responders, active duty or retired, as a way of saying thank you for their service. “It’s a great way for us to show them our appreciation,” Russell said. “Without them, The American Dream wouldn’t be possible for any of us!”

For more information, contact any of their great agents at (229)-262-1300, or visit them online at www.TheAmericanDream.house