//String Theory Music is STAR Biz

Share with friends











ADEL, Ga. – String Theory Music in Adel is being recognized by musicians and the community for being a top tier business.

String Theory was recently selected as the Cook County Chamber of Commerce’s STAR Business of the Week for the week of June 3rd.

String Theory Music is locally-owned and operated by Chuck Westbrook and Fred Knowles. They are located in Downtown Adel at 204 W Fourth Street across from the Depot.

STM offers a large selection of instruments including guitars, drums, and key boards just to name a few as well as musical supplies for repairs.

String Theory Music offers lots of instruments for sale, including drums

Chuck also works with businesses, churches, schools, and other venues to supply sound system equipment for new projects and updates.

STM offers instrument rentals and classes

In addition to product sells, STM currently offers a variety of musical classes to over 40 students.

STM offers a variety of classes, including violin, vocal, piano, guitar and bass

Anything from guitar, bass, drums, and piano, to violin, vocal, and vocal performance lessons are offered weekly.

STM has a wide selection of guitars and offers lessons

Check out String Theory Music Store’s Facebook page for weekly specials, student performances, and deals.

Contact Chuck and his staff at 896-1567 for a complete list of classes and scheduling.

Business Hours are Tuesday to Friday 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m.-2:30 p.m.