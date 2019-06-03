//Georgians First Commission Wants Feedback

Share with friends











Atlanta, GA – The Georgians First Commission recently launched its website to hear directly from the public about burdensome regulations, fees, and taxes that negatively impact Georgia’s small business environment.

“The Georgians First Commission is working hard to tackle the challenges affecting entrepreneurs and job creators across our state. Together, we are committed to making Georgia the best state in the nation for small business, but we need your help,” said Governor Kemp. “To reach our goal, we are asking hardworking Georgians in every region of our state to tell us about the obstacles that they face in starting and growing their companies.”

“On his first day in office, Governor Kemp made Georgia small business a top priority for his administration by creating the Georgians First Commission,” said Scott Hilton, Executive Director. “Since January, our team has traveled the state, engaged key stakeholders, and established a foundation to achieve Governor Kemp’s goal of making Georgia the #1 state for small business. The Georgians First Commission website will enable us to expand our reach, hear directly from entrepreneurs, and provide invaluable insight on how we can improve Georgia’s business environment.

“We’re asking the public to share their small business story and work together with Governor Kemp’s administration to make Georgia a better place to work, start a business, and grow a business.”

Georgians First Commission Website: www.georgiansfirst.georgia.gov