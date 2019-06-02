//Dollar Tree to Raise Prices Due to US-China Dispute

Share with friends











Pressure from the trade dispute between the U.S. and China is weighing heavily on the retail sector.

According to Business Insider, Dollar Tree will be adding products that would be priced above the $1 fixed price point in which the store bases its business model with what they’re calling Dollar Tree Plus! collection.

Dollar Tree is the only major dollar-store chain in the US to have stayed true to the $1 promise, operating on a low-margin, high-volume basis targeting customers needing to stretch their money as far as possible.

In its first-quarter earnings release, which came out on Thursday, the company said that this initial testing would now be expanded to more than 100 urban, suburban, and rural Dollar Tree store locations.

In recent months, analysts have sized up Dollar Tree as being one of the most vulnerable businesses to tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump since a majority of their inventory is manufactured in China.