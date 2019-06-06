//Charmin Introduces the “Forever Roll”

Share with friends











According to a recent report in Business Insider, Procter & Gamble, the corporation which owns Charmin, will introduce a new toilet paper roll for millennials and older people who live alone, don’t get out much, or maybe have too little storage space.

A P&G executive told The Wall Street Journal that the Charmin “Forever Roll” is nearly three times the size as a conventional roll and should last up to three months for a single-person household.

Charmin has a $30 Forever Roll “starter kit” on its website that includes a brushed-stainless-steel roll holder, either free-standing or wall-mounted, and three rolls.