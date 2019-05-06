//Pinch a Penny Pool and Patio Accelerates GA Expansion

Share with friends











CLEARWATER, Fla. – Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa, the world’s largest swimming pool retail, service, and repair franchise, announced last week the opening of its newest franchised location in Thomasville, Georgia.

Located at 1616 Smith Ave., the new store marks the brand’s first location in the city, as it continues growing throughout the state and accelerating its momentum in the Southeast.

The new Thomasville Pinch A Penny is owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Mike and Susan Ingram, who are new franchisees of the brand.

“My professional background is in finance, so needless to say swimming pools did not come second nature to me; however, in meeting with other franchisees, my wife and I discovered that we were not alone,” said Mike Ingram, owner of Pinch A Penny of Thomasville. “Part of the reason Pinch A Penny has built such a great reputation over the past 40+ years is that it is trusted as an expert source, which can easily be applied to both customers and franchisees alike. The company has developed exceptional turnkey support and an ongoing training program that made us feel truly taken care of and confident in our new venture. Susan and I look forward to serving the Thomasville community and becoming their trusted experts.”

Pinch A Penny’s entry into Thomasville comes on the heels of a strong first quarter of the year for the company, where it opened three new stores in target markets throughout Texas and Florida, including the greater Houston and Daytona Beach areas.

Amid this ongoing growth, the brand has continued to identify Georgia as a key state for its aggressive development plans, along with Texas, Louisiana, South Carolina and Florida.

“The Ingram’s purchased a local independent pool store and then converted it into a Pinch A Penny, which reflects the endless options our brand offers for those looking to operate a successful business under a leading franchise concept,” said Michael Arrowsmith, Chief Development Officer of Pinch A Penny. “Closing out the first quarter and going into the remainder of 2019, we’re energized by the trajectory in which Pinch A Penny is moving, zeroing in on prime markets for our ongoing expansion and we’re excited to be a part of these wonderful communities.”

Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa of Thomasville will serve customers Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on the new Thomasville store, call 229-227-1194 or visithttps://pinchapenny.com/stores/thomasville-ga-256.

With more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa has developed a reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service and expertise while offering the highest quality in products and supplies. Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa offers customers a one-stop shop for all of their pool and spa supply needs with one of the most complete lines of pool chemicals, maintenance equipment, as well as parts and accessories available anywhere. In addition, Pinch A Penny stores carry games, toys, floats, grills and more.

Pinch A Penny is currently seeking qualified candidates to join its growing brand, including existing pool operators looking to take their businesses to the next level. The company currently has franchise opportunities available in markets throughoutTexas and the Southeastern U.S., including Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. For more information about franchising opportunities with Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa, visit www.pinchapennypoolfranchise.comor call 844-740-5139.

About Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa

Founded in 1975, Pinch A Penny Pool Patio and Spa has grown from one store to more than 250 locations across the Southeastern U.S. and Texas. Priding itself on its superior customer service and expertise, the brand has been included in top industry rankings, including the 2019 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, Franchise Times Top 200 andFranchiseBusinessREVIEW’s 2018 Franchisee Satisfaction Awards. Taking a family approach to business, Pinch A Penny provides its customers, franchisees and employees with all the necessary resources to carry on its tradition of quality, reliability and expertise in a fun, family-oriented atmosphere. For more information, visit www.PinchAPenny.com.