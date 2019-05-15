//Mackey’s Barber Shop: A Cut Above

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Wendi Wilder has finally found her home in Mackey’s Barber Shop; a cute little barber shop that she’s owned for almost three years.

She says she didn’t want to be a cosmetologist or never thought about being one growing up but her friend dragged her to go to school for it at then Val Tech and she stuck with it while her friend dropped out.

Wilder is one of the most well known hair stylists in Valdosta and she got her start 20 years ago apprenticing at Shear Perfection while she was a Val Tech student.

After she graduated with honors from Val Tech in 2000, she has been a lot of places and met a lot of people.

She started off at Anthony & Company after she graduated then went to Studio 1. Between Friends was a memorable place for her before she got a job at Cranford Avenue Salon for six to seven years.

Before owning and working at Mackey’s, she worked at a couple more places including the Hair Studio and Razor’s Edge on Bemiss Road.

Mackey’s has been open for 40 years but Wilder has owned it for three years this August.

Stop into Mackey’s to get a hair cut with a personal touch, a smile and South Georgia hospitality.