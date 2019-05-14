//Local Boutique Owner Helps Women Feel Beautiful

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

VALDOSTA – When Naiz Bolin McNeill first started working at a Fab’rikBoutique in the Atlanta area in 2012, she knew that she eventually wanted to open her own. In 2015, she achieved just that, opening Fab’rik Boutique, located at 3255 Inner Perimeter Road.

There are two things you will immediately notice as you walk through the doors. The atmosphere is warm and inviting, and McNeill and her staff greet each customer that walks through the door with a bright smile.

She has created a unique environment where ladies of all ages can have a truly enjoyable shopping experience.

More importantly, you’ll notice McNeill and her staff calling customers by their names, or asking them about their children or that vacation they just came back from.

“Here at Fab’rik, we try to build a relationship with everyone who walks through the door,” McNeill said. “Our customers become our friends, and we really try to create that family atmosphere.”

She and her staff always try to take the extra step to make their customers feel at home, whether that means having a fitting room ready, having their favorite cup of coffee waiting on them, or helping to pull pieces that a customer might like.

Fab’rik Boutique offers the latest fashions, with new arrivals constantly coming in. With the expert style and fashion advice, there is something to suit every taste.

Almost everything in the store is under $100.

“I want every woman to look beautiful without having to break the bank,” McNeill said.

Fab’rik Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.