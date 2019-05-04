//Local Bakery Contest: Why Your Mom is So Sweet?

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, GA – Just in time for Mother’s Day, local bakery Sweet’s Addiction is holding a contest to find out Whose Mom is the Sweetest. If you think your mom is the sweetest tell us why and she could win a basket full of bakery delights including our specialty sugar cookies.

Mother’s Day is May 12 and now through May 10 you can submit a short message on Facebook /sweetsaddiction to tell us how sweet she is. Is your Mom the sweetest because she packs you a lunch every day, reads you a bedtime story, lets you borrow her car, or just gives the best hugs. Let us know.

Deadline to submit on Facebook is Friday, May 10, 2019 @6pm. Make sure to like and follow Sweet’s Addiction’s Facebook page. They will select one mom at random and winner (submitter) will be notified on May 11. The one lucky mom with receive a Sweet’s Addiction Gift Basket that includes a dozen sugar cookies, a dozen macaroons, thumb drop cookies, brownies, cheese straws, Capri blue candle, and $25 gift card to Mizel (valued at over $200.) All submissions will be posted on our Facebook page throughout the month of May to honor all our “Sweet” moms.

“We love moms and what better way to celebrate her then with a basket of sweets and goodies, shares CEO and founder Lisa Shapard of Sweet’s Addiction Bakery. “Moms are busy these days and we wanted to take baking off her plate (at least for one day) and give her something sweet to enjoy.”

Swing by the shop to see what flavors and designs are baking. They are open Tuesday – Saturday and located conveniently at 2180 N. Ashley St and in the same shopping plaza as Anastasia’s and Subway. Stop by the shop, email sweetsaddictionshop@gmail.com or message Facebook/sweetsaddiction if you need a customized order for your upcoming special occasion or a sweet treat.

Sweet’s Addiction Bakery was opened in 2017 by Lisa Shapard. Her love of baking started when she was younger helping her grandmother and then aunt with baking wedding cakes and decorating Easter cookies. At Sweet’s Addiction they bake fresh every day and offer unique and custom designed sugar cookies for all your special occasions or when you just need something sweet to eat. There also have seasonal and everyday designs available weekly. They offer customized orders for birthdays, baby showers, bridal showers, engagement parties, weddings, retirements, and more. In addition, they offer logoed cookies great for customer service awards and employee appreciation. Other baked goods include cheese straws, brownies, and cinnamon rolls. Come in today.