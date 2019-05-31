//Good Ear, Big Heart: Leona Retires Her Nail Tips

Share with friends











Photos and Story by Lauren Burgess and Robin Postell

VALDOSTA – In October 1991, Leona Bryant opened Valdosta’s very first nail salon, Tips N’ Toes.

Leona Bryant retires her nail tips after nearly 30 years

Having lived in Fort Lauderdale where there were nail salons everywhere, she was shocked to see that Valdosta was behind the curve.

“I always thought I wanted to do nails,” said Bryant, and with that dream in mind, she decided to pursue it.​​​​​​

She moved back to Fort Lauderdale and attended school to become a nail technician before moving back to Valdosta, where she worked at Regis Salon at the mall. After working there for a year and a half, she decided to open her own nail salon, Tips N’ Toes, located at 1515 Ashley Street.

When asked by one of her friends why she wanted to do nails, she said that no one in Valdosta is doing them and that it would catch. And catch it did.

Being the only nail salon open in Valdosta at the time, she was extremely successful, with chairs always filled with customers. After 15 years, she moved to Anthony & Company Salon and Spa on Murray Road.

Anthony Rowe and Leona Bryant, two icons of Valdosta style, hug up after he presents her with a plaque to commemorate her retirement

But Leona Bryant is so much more than just a nail technician. Her clients have always found her presence to be warm and comforting. Having been in the business for 28 years, her clients have followed her, from her time at Regis Salon, to Tips N’ Toes, and now at Anthony & Company Salon.

Thank You plaque from Anthony & Company

“I’ve had a really good clientele and I want to thank them,” Bryant said. “I want to let them know that I appreciate their loyalty.”

Bryant has a personality you cannot miss. She reflects on all she has seen – and heard – through nearly three entire decades doing women’s nails.

“I’ve heard it all,” she said with a shake of her heart and a twinkle in her eye. “…that’s the one thing I’m going to miss. I’m not going to know anybody’s business!”

Ask any one of her customers and you’ll find nothing but positive feedback. Whether it is giving advice to someone in a tough situation, or just having some “girl talk”, she is always there to listen. As one of her closest friends Alexis Vincent said, “You’ll tell your Leona things you wouldn’t tell a therapist,” adding, ” yes…she has a real good ear and a big heart.”

Her impact on her family and Valdosta as a whole has been huge. With both a daughter and granddaughter working as nail technicians and a son, Don, and grandson also working in the Cosmetology field, Leona Bryant’s love of beauty runs in the family.

As a pioneer of the beauty industry here in Valdosta, she has paved the way for others to follow in her footsteps. After 13 years of working at Anthony & Co., and 28 years in the business, Leona Bryant has decided it’s time to retire.

Happy Retirement, Leona!

As her coworkers and clients wished her well on her last day Friday, Anthony, owner of the salon, said “I’ve been flattered to have someone of her caliber here. That’s what has been – a blessing. She brought a lot of class to the place.”

Leona Bryant, with her son Don on the left, and salon owner Anthony Rowe at her retirement party Friday

“And sass,” hair stylist/coworker Angie Hutchinson said, adding, “Everyday I come to work I’ve never seen her wear the same outfit twice. Everyday she says, ‘Good morning, how are they?’ and she always, always has on a pair of high heels. Always.”

Not a day has passed during her decade-plus working at Anthony’s that Leona hasn’t worn heels to work

Another friend pipes in that even when she went to the track one day she wore a pair of wedge-heeled sneakers.

This legendary character, and trailblazing woman will be remembered and loved.

Whatever Leona Bryant decides to do next, there is no doubt that she will do it with beauty, grace, and a good pair of heels.