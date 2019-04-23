//Wood PLC Looking for You

Share with friends













LOWNDES – Wood PLC, a world-wide construction company, has been contracted to construct and install a Solar Field near Moody Air Force Base.

They will host a Job Fair on Wednesday, May 1st, from 10am to 2pm at the Valdosta Career Center. The Job Fair is located at 221 S. Ashley Street in Valdosta.

Wood PLC is looking for electricians, journeymen and helpers, solar module installers, mechanical hardware installers, heavy equipment operators, fork lift operators and general laborers.

Military Background is a plus.