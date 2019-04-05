//Which Jobs Can Survive in Changing World?

Share with friends













Asthe world as we know it rapidly changes, job survival becomes critical.

There are careers that do withstand economic downturns well. In fact, people with jobs in healthcare, education, and technical fields often thrive during recessions.

STASH reports six examples of jobs that are likely to survive a financial slump andunlikely to succumb to automation anytime soon.

Mental Health Counselors

Counselors and psychologists are often in higher demand during recessions than when the economy is humming. Job loss, or the fear of it, induces financial stress which can negatively impact all areas of a person’s life. Counselors help people learn to cope.

Demand for marriage and family therapists also increases during recessions since divorce rates tend to spike during periods of economic uncertainty.

Mental health counselors need a post-graduate degree and have a median income of about$44,000 a year.

Dental Hygienists

People require dental care in every type of economic situation, making the dental field virtually recession proof. Dental hygienists educate patients, clean teeth, and provide assistance during complex procedures. They often have more interaction with patients than dentists do.

Dental hygienists need a two-year degree and have a median income of about $73,000 a year.

Software Developers

Demand for talented software developers is soaring and shows no signs of slowing down, even during times of economic duress. Companies are racing to take advantage of big data and are always looking to improve their mobile presence. App development is still huge, and developers that stay current have a wide range of career options available to them.

Software developers have a median income of about $102,000 a year.

Educators

People need education regardless of the way the economy is performing. In fact, many people head back to school during recessions to shore up their skills or learn new ones, and there’s always a need for preschool, elementary, and secondary teachers.

Educators need a bachelor’s degree or higher. High school teachers have a median income of about $58,000 a year, and elementary teachers have a median income of about $55,000 a year. Postsecondary educators have a median income of about $75,000 a year.

Information Technology Staff

IT professionals are always in high demand. In fact, demand is so high that even if your employer reduces its IT workforce during a recession, it’s likely other companies will expand theirs. While outsourcing is a valid concern for workers in the field, enough jobs must remain on site to make it a great career choice. Network and database administration are two strong areas within the larger IT arena.

IT professionals need a bachelor’s degree or higher, although some companies will waive this requirement for employees with the right technical skills. They have a median income of about $82,000 a year.

Sales Representatives

Sales departments have such an enormous impact on a company’s gross income that employers tend to expand them during recessions. Since sales reps are such an integral part of a company’s success, especially during times of slow or negative economic growth, high-performers can expect significant job security.

Many sales reps work on a commission basis; if a sales rep doesn’t produce, his income shrinks. This makes it relatively safe for companies to hire and retain them during recessions.

Sales reps in non-technical positions often only need a high school diploma. Reps in technical and scientific areas need a bachelor’s degree or higher in a field related to the products they sell. Pay varies widely according to field and experience, but they have a median income of about $60,000 a year.

Finding a recession-proof job that pays well and you enjoy is often challenging, but can be done. Plenty of great options exist. All you have to do is choose one and obtain the necessary skills and education.

