//Vegan Cinnaholic to Open Valdosta Location

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – Vegan? A sugar-holic? Love cinnamon rolls and baked goods?

Valdosta is about to get something that hits all the taste buds and health nuts.

Cinnaholic, the gourmet cinnamon roll bakery acclaimed for serving innovative, gourmet cinnamon roll creations, has announced that its first Valdosta location will open this Spring at 1609 Norman Drive. The bakery joins the existing Georgia locations in Athens and its home-market of Atlanta. In a special grand opening deal, the bakery will be offering cinnamon rolls for only $1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on opening day.

Cinnaholic will be on Norman Drive and will hold a Spring grand opening

The grand opening signifies meaningful and continued growth for the gourmet cinnamon roll chain. The new Valdosta location joins current locations in California, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, Idaho, Utah, Nevada, Maryland, Washington, Florida and Canada. Cinnaholic gained national attention after the company was featured on ABC’s hit show “Shark Tank.”

The fast-growing brand was recently featured on Entrepreneur magazine’sFranchise 500®list. Cinnaholic began franchising in 2014 and currently has over 150 units in development, including locations in Phoenix, Houston, Chicago, and Orange County, California.

“There is a tremendous amount of excitement to serve our award-winning cinnamon rolls to the people of Valdosta,” said Emily Dokoupil, general manager of the new Cinnaholic location in Valdosta. “I’m thrilled to take on this new challenge and serve the community with a great-tasting, plant-based dessert option.”

Cinnaholic will offer community “great-tasting, plant-based dessert” options

A cinnamon roll experience unlike any other, customers can choose from a variety of Cinnaholic’s signature frosting flavors and toppings to create their very own, mouthwatering cinnamon roll experience. Customers can expect nothing less than the highest quality ingredients, as the plant-based bakery franchise was founded upon a commitment that all ingredients must be animal-free and free of dairy, lactose, eggs and cholesterol.

“Emily is the perfect person to help establish the Cinnaholic brand in Valdosta,” said Shannon Radke, co-founder of Cinnaholic. “Her commitment to the community is outstanding, and she truly understands the Cinnaholic concept and business model.”

Cinnaholic’s grand opening will be announced soon

Founded in 2009 in Berkeley, California, Cinnaholic is the only gourmet bakery that allows customers to completely customize cinnamon rolls with more than 20 frosting flavors and over 20 topping choices. Each Cinnaholic cinnamon roll is 100 percent vegan and free of dairy, lactose, eggs or cholesterol, allowing guests to enjoy their mouthwatering creations without worrying about certain dietary or allergy restrictions.