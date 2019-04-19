//Valdosta Resident Opens Children’s Salon

Share with friends













VALDOSTA- For Johneine Grate, beauty and confidence was always something she prided herself in doing for others. Grate worked at a local hair salon franchise for a few years and realized that many of her clients were children however, the salon was not necessarily tailored to children clients needs. “Everything was geared towards adults. I feel as though children aren’t comfortable in an adult salon and tend to act out for example, cry or become agitated.”

Grate had a vision for a children’s salon for years but never knew just how to approach it initially. “I created Belles and Beaus with children in mind. I wanted to use colors and kid friendly décor with a fun an upbeat atmosphere to make children more comfortable and the focus of the services we provided,” says Grate.

Belles & Beaus caters to children ages 1-14 years old. The salons décor is inviting to clients that are being serviced. According to Grate, the mission of Belles and Beaus is to provide simplicity for the working family. “We offer hair services as well as manicures and pedicures and is located at 404 Northside Drive, Suite Hin Valdosta.

The salon is centrally located and its grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, April 20th from 1-4 pm.” Grate has the support of her family-owned business- John Grate (her father), Courtney Grate (her brother) and her sister, Johnique Grate a certified lash technician who will provides lash services for adults as well as “Mommy Mondays”, where we will offer short services -services that take an hour or less.

Grate says that her vision long term for Belles & Beaus is an expansion into a fun filled venue to host everything for kids. “Our vision is to have programs for kids with low-self-esteem, bullying issues, and help parents upkeep their child’s hair between appointments,” says Grate. For more information, prospective clients can follow the Facebook Business page or contact 229-506-4585.