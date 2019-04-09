//Pure H2O USA Is Now Open In Valdosta

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Pure H2O USA is now open here in Valdosta!

They provide fresh and clean drinking water and ice, which is purified daily at Pure H2o for great tasting food, beverages and coffee.

David Mullis, owner, says “We purify city water by a process of granular activated carbon, dual tank water softener, sediment filter, carbon block filter, reverse osmosis and ultra violet light to produce the freshest, best tasting drinking water in town including both purified water and ice and alkaline water. Purified water makes food, beverages and coffee taste better”.

Customers can self-serve fill your own water bottles for a fraction of the cost either at our 5 faucet filling station inside during store hours or 24/7 at our curbside state-of-the-art dual vending machine.

Their equipment is cleaned and sterilized daily to ensure clean, fresh water.

There are no contracts to sign. Customers fill up their bottles when they need water and at their convenience 24/7. If the customer does not have a bottle, Pure H2o USA will sell one and your first fill up will be free. Also, first time visitors receive up to 5 gallons free upon providing your contact information so customers can keep stay informed of what’s happening at Pure H2O USA.

Pure H2o is located at 2112 N. Ashley Street in Valdosta, Georgia. They are open Monday thru Friday, 9am to 6pm and Saturday 9am to 5pm. They are closed on Sundays.

Visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pureh2ousallc/