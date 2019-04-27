//McDonald’s Hiring Older Workers

Share with friends













CHICAGO – McDonald’s is teaming up with AARP and the AARP Foundation to hire more older workers, according to a report from CNBC.

AARP’s job board will feature all McDonald’s job postings. With the AARP Foundation, McDonald’s U.S. division is also piloting a program in five states to match McDonald’s and any franchisees who opt into the program with older Americans looking for jobs.

McDonald’s has used the tag, “America’s best first job,” but with the changing job climate, it might restate that to read “America’s best last job.”

Younger workers lack the availability or the willingness to work breakfast and lunch hours.The Chicago-based company is also dealing with a tight labor market as it gears up to hire 250,000 people this summer. So instead, McDonald’s is turning to a demographic eager for jobs: baby boomers.

Around 11 percent of the workers at McDonald’s company-owned restaurants are 50 or older, while teen workers make up 40 percent of employees.

McDonald’s execs note that older workers bring a unique skillset that younger employees simply cannot match, like tolerance, patience, problem-solving and experience.

Those 55+ years are the fastest-growing workforce. The National Restaurant Association’s analysis of labor data revealed that the number of restaurant employees in that demographic has jumped by a whopper (pun kind of intended) 70 percent between 2007 and 2018. Economists attribute the change to longer lifespans, which means higher healthcare costs and retirement saving that doesn’t stretch as far as it used to.