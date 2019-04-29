//Largest U.S. Burn Center to Make $75M GA Expansion

Share with friends













AUGUSTA -A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled Tuesday at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The project includes more than 102,000-square-feet (9,476 sq. meters) of new and renovated space that will house 48 additional beds and four new operating rooms for burn patients.

Doctors Hospital said in a news release that a new central energy plant and a 550-space parking garage are also part of the expansion, which is scheduled for completion in 2020.

Burn center director Dr. Fred Mullins said in a statement the project will “improve efficiency and overall care” at the Augusta facility, which treats burn patients from across the U.S.