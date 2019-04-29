//Kohl’s Partners with Amazon

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Last Wednesday, Kohl’s revealed that they have partnered with Amazon and will be accepting returns on select Amazon items beginning in July.

Kohl’s and Amazon made the move for those who may have a Kohl’s nearby and need to return an item, NPR reported.

Additionally, if Amazon’s clients go to Kohl’s for a return then they’ll likely shop at Kohl’s in the process.

As a result of the news, Kohl’s stock increased significantly on Tuesday.

In Chicago, the revenue has already increased and their success is soaring over all of the other stores in the United States.

Kohl’s has 1,150 stores.

The Kohl’s chief executive officer, Michelle Gass, stated that “Kohl’s is delivering innovation to drive traffic to our stores.”

She expressed that they’re creating relevancy, as thousands of brick and mortar businesses are shuttering and relying entirely on e-commerce.

In addition to their current partnership with Amazon, Kohl’s has also shrunken in size with some of their stores to sell space to Planet Fitness and Aldi.

