//Gas Prices Climbing In Georgia

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Gas in Georgia has climbed an average of 7 cents since last week.

The average in Georgia this week is $2.68 which is 28 cents more than this time last month.

Per Valdosta CEO,

Motorists are paying an average of $40.20 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $2.40 from when prices were their highest last May. “Gas prices may continue to fluctuate over the next few weeks, but will likely follow an upward trend as demand rises and the switchover to summer blend gasoline, which is more costly to produce, becomes more widespread.” said Montrae Waiters, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “AAA forecasts the national average should peak at around $2.75 by Memorial Day weekend.”

Hopefully they don’t go over $3 or $4 by this summer. We’ll have to keep an eye on the prices throughout the next couple months.