//FUMC Preschool Celebrating Over 35 Years Teaching

VALDOSTA – FUMC Preschool class sizes are limited to no more than 12 students.

Currently, they have one 2-1/2 year old class, two 3-year old classes and one 4-year old class, but they have room to grow, should they be blessed with more students.

Amy Smith, Director of FUMC Preschool says, “what sets FUMC apart is that they offer foreign language introduction and hands-on science STEM activities”.

FUMC Preschool will be implementing a new curriculum next year, and they are very excited about it!

It is based on hands-on learning and was designed by a teacher specifically for young learners.

They do not hesitate to enrich their student’s education with more challenging activities and content if they are ready and will spend whatever time necessary to help a student succeed in any manner they can find that works.

FUMC Preschool is always looking for new and exciting ways to reach their students, whether they are teaching math concepts or Biblical ones. Their teachers are very much a team, and they all work together for all students, not just the ones in their classrooms. They love their students, build relationships with them, teach them not only academics but also Biblical teachings. Smith says, “All of us are family at the school, from teachers, students, and their family. We are all part of God’s family”.

Registration can be completed online at https://fumcvaldosta.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/203817 or by contacting Amy Smith at 229-560-6742.