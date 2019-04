Share with friends













VALDOSTA – A new Dollar General is being added to Valdosta on Highway 84.

When you go on Highway 84 heading towards Quitman, you’ll see a cleared out space and an empty building on the end of James Road. That’s where it’s being built.

They started building it about a a month or two ago and they made fast work. It should be opening soon. All they have to do is lay sod down and put shelves in the store.

There probably isn’t going to be anything in the lot next to it. They just cleared it out.