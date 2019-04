Share with friends













Amazon has officially flagged its intention to “make one-day shipping the new standard” for its Prime membership program, according to executives. CFO Brian Olsavsky said the e-commerce giant has allocated $800 million to the effort — and with Prime signups slowing, Amazon considers one-day shipping a key perk for attracting “the next wave of customers” to the program, per Quartz. • Here’s what people are saying.