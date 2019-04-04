Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Southside Recreation Center will host the 4th annual, “Do It Big For The Community” Easter egg hunt on April 21st.

It’ll be a fun event for kid’s as they get to run around searching for Easter eggs.

There will be two Easter eggs hunts; the first one at 11 A.M. and then a big Easter egg hunt at 2 P.M.

There will be free food, snacks, drinks and ice cream plus a bounce house, dunk booth and water slides.

The event will take place on Sunday, April 21st, starting at 11 A.M. at the Southside Recreation Center.