//SGRC Launches New Website

The Southern Georgia Regional Commission (SGRC) announces the launch of an upgraded website www.sgrc.us to make it easier for member governments and citizens to explore and connect to the SGRC’s programs.

SGRC’s website is now mobile friendly, features better navigation and search functionality, and provides a refreshed design of SGRC’s programs that serve the 18-county region. Among the service areas highlighted on this new website are local government planning, economic and workforce development, small business lending, G.I.S. community mapping tools, and services for the region’s older adults.

“The mission of the Regional Commission is to effectively implement and administer programs that assist our local governments towards a higher quality of life for all Southern Georgians” explains Lisa Cribb, SGRC Executive Director. “The SGRC’s new website ensures that information and resources are easy to access.”

The overall goal of the website improvements is to give site visitors access to information in a more user-friendly layout as well as incorporating other features such as an event calendar and connectivity with SGRC’s news and social media. SGRC enlisted Fusion Creative Marketing to create the new layout and content for the website.

Visit the website www.sgrc.us to learn more about the SGRC and its programs and follow them on Facebook to stay connected with the latest news and projects that are improving the lives of Southern Georgians.

About SGRC: Southern Georgia Regional Commission is a regional planning and intergovernmental coordination agency which serves 45 municipalities and 18 counties in South Georgia. SGRC’s mission is to effectively and efficiently oversee the implementation and administration of programs and services that assist local governments, resulting in an improved quality of life for Southern Georgians. SGRC serves 63 local governments across the counties of Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner, and Ware.