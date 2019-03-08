//Sen. Perdue Tours Chaparral

Share with friends













NASHVILLE, Ga. – Senator David Perdue (R-GA) recently toured the long-enduring Chaparral Boats Inc. manufacturing facility in Berrien County.

Perdue’s goal was to an learn more about the company and the recreational boat industry. Chaparral Boats, with a facility exceeding one million square feet, employees 1,000 full-time employees in South Georgia. The impact Chaparral has on the local and regional economy is arguably as critical as that of Moody Air Force Base and Valdosta State University. Senator Perdue was able to witness the manufacturing process firsthand.

Perdue engaged the Chaparral team, which manufactures boats on a global scale, throughout his tour to discuss a range of issues including workforce development and trade, as well as production and logistics.

Boat manufacturing is one of the stalwart bastions of human-touch-essential industries – and Chaparral strives to keep employees connected and appreciated.

“I was extremely impressed with Senator Perdue’s knowledge of current issues regarding our industry,” said Buck Pegg, founder of Chaparral Boats. “Senator Perdue’s background as a Fortune 500 CEO made him very familiar with the workforce challenges our company faces, as well as the negative impact of the tariffs, both U.S. imposed and retaliatory. It was encouraging to converse with a politician who had been responsible for a large payroll and was pro-business.”

Senator Perdue recognizes the $4.3 billion economic impact that the recreational boating industry has in the state of Georgia, so he enthusiastically agreed to join the Congressional Boating Caucus during his visit.

“We were honored to host Senator Perdue at the Chaparral Boats production facilities,” said Ann Baldree, senior vice president at Chaparral Boats. “Being a lifelong boater, Senator Perdue is an advocate for our industry and fully comprehends our challenges and opportunities. He was interested in what it would take to support our growth and to continue to sustain our local economy. We have been the largest employer in our region for several decades and our local economic impact is substantial.”