//S. Korean Brake Manufacturer Opening in GA

MCDONOUGH, GA – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said last Wednesday that brake manufacturer based in South Korea plans to open its first North American manufacturing facility in McDonough.

The facility will be 220,000-square-feet for Sangsin Technology America.

The chair of the Henry County Development Authority, Pierre Clements, says the county has worked to attract manufacturing and international companies to the area.

The $20 million plant will reportedly create about 200 jobs. It’s unclear when construction will begin.