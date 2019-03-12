//Quitman-Based Olive Oil Finalist in UGA Contest

Share with friends













QUITMAN, GA – Judges have chosen Olive Orchards of Georgia Olive Oil, as a finalist in UGA’s 2019 Flavor of Georgia Food Product Contest.

Representatives of Olive Orchards of Georgia will showcase their olive oil at the final round of Flavor of Georgia judging at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot in Atlanta March 19 alongside 32 other products.

For more than a decade the contest has served as the state’s premier testing ground for both small, upstart food companies and time-tested products.

The olive oil passed the first round of judging and was selected from a field of 138 products in 11 categories.

All finalists will bring their products to Atlanta for the final round of judging, which will be held in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Agriculture Awareness Week celebration March 18-22.

“Once again the level of innovation and talent represented in our contest has left us amazed and excited for things to come,” said Sharon P. Kane, contest coordinator and economist with the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences’ (CAES) Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development.

“Georgia is home to some of the most creative minds in the food business, and the Flavor of Georgia contest is our yearly reminder of lucky we are to live in a state that values entrepreneurship and good food.”

A food business development specialist, Kane and her center colleagues have organized the annual contest since 2007.

Judges for the final round of the contest will include food brokers, grocery buyers and other food industry experts. They evaluate entries by category based on their Georgia theme, commercial appeal, taste, innovation and market potential. Contestants will provide samples to judges and pitch their products in a “Shark Tank”-style presentation. Finalists will be named in each category, and a grand prizewinner and People’s Choice Award winner will be named.

The other products in final round included in the miscellaneous category are Pecan-Peanut Butter of Atlanta and Farm Boy’s Cane Syrup of Brooklet.

A full list of all finalists can be found flavorofgeorgia.caes.uga.edu.

The Flavor of Georgia Food Product Contest is organized by the UGA CAES Center for Agribusiness and Economic Development with support from the Georgia Department of Agriculture and Georgia Grown, Gourmet Foods International, the Georgia Agribusiness Council, Nadine’s Classic Cuisine and Georgia CEO.

More information about the contest is available at www.flavorofga.com and by following the contest on Twitter @FlavorofGA or on Instagram at www.instagram.com/flavorofga.