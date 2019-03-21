//PR’s Role in Local Economy Explored at VSU

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Administrators whose organizations are leading the way in the economic development of South Georgia will discuss the role public relations—the art and craft of building relationships, creating awareness, and enhancing culture—plays in the initiative’s success March 29 at Valdosta State University.

The luncheon, which is jointly sponsored by the South Georgia PRSA and the Valdosta State University Public Relations Student Society of America, will take place 12:30-2 p.m. on Friday, March 29, at the VSU STEAM Center on North Patterson Street.

Participants on the Lunch & Learn panel discussion include:

the President of Valdosta/Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce Myrna Ballard,

the Executive Director of Valdosta/Lowndes County Development Authority Andrea Schruijer,

the CEO of Valdosta/Lowndes County Conference Center & Tourism Authority Chris Hamilton,

the Director of Valdosta Main Street Ellen Hill,

the Executive Director of the Valdosta/Lowndes Parks & Recreation Authority George Page.

Adam Floyd, the Public Relations Manager of Wild Adventures Theme Park and the vice president of the

South Georgia Public Relations Society of America, will moderate the panel.

Cost is $25 for the general public and includes a donation to the Patterson Public Relations Student Scholarship Fund through the VSU Foundation. Parking is free. Space is limited. Reservations must be made before 5 p.m. Monday, March 25. For information call Shirley Serini at 333-5831.

For on-line reservations:

For more information contact Dr. Shirley Serini, Associate Professor, VSU Communication/Public Relations Program, 229.333.5831 or saserini@valdosta.edu (please use subject line PR2019).