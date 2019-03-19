//New Valdosta Assisted Living Underway

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – MARCH 19, 2019: A new assisted care center is already under construction in Valdosta. The project is scheduled to complete by Feb. 2020.

The Canopy at Azalea Grove will consist of 64 units in one two-story building, and will include units for Assisted Living and Memory Care. The net square footage is 49,488. Amenities include a commercial kitchen, salon/spa, interior community spaces, courtyards, and maintenance building.

Summit Contracting Group, a Multifamily General Contractor with offices in Jacksonville, FL and Atlanta, GA, has started construction of The Canopy at Azalea Grove.This is the fourth ‘Canopy’ project Summit is building with Rimrock Companies.

The architect is Group 4 Design, Inc.