//List of 2019 Store Closings

Retailers shuttered a record-breaking 102 million square feet of store space in 2017, according to a report from Business Insider.

In 2018, the record was broken to pieces with another 155 million square feet of space, according to the commercial real estate firm CoStar Group.

And 2019? More records will break.

Retailers have announced more than 5,300 store closures so far this year, according to an analysis by Business Insider.

Here’s a list of all the stores closing this year: