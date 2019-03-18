//Downtown Valdosta To Host 2nd Annual Pub Crawl

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The azalea City Civic Club is presenting the 2nd annual Pub Crawl in Downtown Valdosta on March 23rd.

The Pub Crawl is $50 per ticket and allows you to go to several restaurants including Bleu Pub, Bleu Cafe, 306 North, Georgia Beer Company and Stogies Downtown to try beers and get some food.

The proceeds from this event will go straight to the Miracle League of Valdosta.

The event will be on March 23rd from 2 P.M. to 7 P.M. You can purchase tickets at participating restaurants or online.