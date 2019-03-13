//Donut Shop Saved by Son’s Viral Tweet

Share with friends













MISSOURI CITY, TX – Billy By posted a tweet on March 9, 2019 that changed his family’s life.

“My dad is sad cause no one is coming to his new donut shop,” he wrote on Billy’s Donuts Twitter page.



Billy’s Donuts son, Billy, tweeted his dad was sad, business soared

His dad wasn’t sad much longer. The tweet went viral.



Since opening up Billy’s Donuts, business had been slow. Business owner, Satharith By had painted the walls bright yellow and got up at two every morning to start making donuts.



But this wasn’t anything new.



About 20 years ago, Satharith came to the U.S. as a refugee from Cambodia and opened a donut shop in Southern California. His mother became ill and he wound up having to sell the shop to a relative.

Mom recovered and they moved to Texas.

They opened up Billy’s Donuts in Missouri City, Texas, near Houston, just last week.

Billy By posted this tweet on Mar. 2, wondering why his father chose yellow for the walls

Satharith came to the United States to find a better life and Billy stated that, “this is it.”



Just hours after Billy’s tweet, that statement proved to be true. The tweet was retweeted thousands of times and Billy’s Donuts sold out.

By Monday, the tweet had 300,000 retweets and over 600,000 likes. Among those who retweeted the tweet were actor James Woods and filmmaker Casey Neistat.

Initially, the tweet was meant to gain more business through Billy’s friends but eventually, it became more than just friends.



The By family proceeded to thank the community and the customers that came to support them.

Today Billy’s Donuts has 15,200 followers and people have been lining up for donuts.

This remarkable story has been shared worldwide and is an example of how social media impacts the economy and entrepreneurial spirit.

