//Bliss Nightclub and Lounge To Host Silent Nights

VALDOSTA – Bliss Nightclub and Lounge will host Silent Night on April 5th.

Silent Night is where you dance to the music wearing headphones. No music is playing out loud and you can switch back and forth to each DJ’s music you want to dance to.

Bliss Nightclub will have this on April 5th and you can have as much fun as you want with your headphones on.

Entry to the lounge are as followed:

*Free Super Early Bird Tickets for the First 40 people

*$10 Early Bird

*$15 General Admin

*$15-$20 at the door

The party will go from 10 P.M. to 2 A.M. that Friday night.

You must be 18 or older to enter the lounge and don’t miss out on this fun event.