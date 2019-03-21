//Annual Business Registration Deadline April 1

Share with friends













(ATLANTA) – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reminds officers and registered agents to file annual business registrations with the Corporations Division by Monday, April 1st. Secretary Raffensperger encourages individuals to file registrations using the user-friendly eCorp platform.

“From our largest corporations to our mom and pop shops, Georgia businesses anchor our communities with investment and open doors of opportunity for our families,” said Raffensperger. “Our office is proud to offer a streamlined filing system for annual registration that enables our job creators to spend less time navigating red tape and more time lifting Georgia’s communities to new heights of prosperity.”

To date, the Secretary of State’s office has received 481,049 annual registrations during this year’s filing season—and over 472,897 have done so online for quicker processing.

Individuals can visit the eCorp website without having to log into the system and select one of two options: One Click Annual Registration if there are no changes to be made to their business filings or Express Annual Registration to update contact information and make other changes. In addition to filing annual registrations, registered agents and officers can log in to https://ecorp.sos.ga.gov/Account to view or download their business’s receipts, notices, and other correspondence in one convenient location. Customers should provide at least one valid email address with their filing to protect against business identity theft and receive future renewal notices along with important notifications.

Mailed registrations must be postmarked by April 1st to avoid a $25 late fee.