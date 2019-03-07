//‘A New Day in Rural GA’: $150M in Early Co. Solar Projects Announced

Share with friends













ATLANTA – Six weeks after Governor Brian Kemp pledged to “ensure that every part” of Georgia would have access to opportunity during his first State of the State address, he announced a significant capital investment coming to rural southwest Georgia.

Silicon Ranch Corporation, the U.S. solar platform for Shell and one of America’s largest independent solar power producers, has committed to invest approximately $150 million in three solar projects in Early County.

Kemp pointed out that while metro Atlanta and other urban areas grow and thrive, rural Georgia still has a long way to go. “We must create a bright and promising future for all Georgians – regardless of zip code,” Gov. Kemp said, adding, “Through strategic partnerships with private-sector leaders like Silicon Ranch, our electric cooperatives have made great strides as economic development engines for local communities across Georgia.”

Kemp referred to is as a first step toward “A New Day in Rural Georgia” – powered by the sun.

The first of Silicon Ranch’s projects is a 102.5 megawatt solar farm built in partnership with Walton EMC to help support Facebook’s data center in Newton County. This project is already under construction in Blakely, GA.

More than 400 workers will be hired by Silicon Ranch for the 10-month construction project, the majority of whom are being recruited from the local community and surrounding region.

Silicon Ranch will power its facility with more than 355,000 solar modules sourced locally by Hanwha Q CELLS new manufacturing facility in Whitfield County – the largest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere. (More information n Hanwha Q CELLS can be found here.)

“This innovative project will result in Georgia-made products providing energy in Georgia communities to power Georgia homes and Georgia businesses,” Gov. Kemp said.

The other two Silicon Ranch solar farms in Early County will sell its power to Green Power EMC, the renewable energy supplier for 38 Georgia EMCs and provide low-cost reliable solar energy to more than 30 EMCs across the state.

Silicon Ranch co-founder and CEO Matt Kisber, who previously served eight years as Tennessee Commissioner of Economic and Community Development, said Georgia’s electric cooperatives are well-positioned to make renewable energy a cornerstone of their economic development strategy.

“Green Power EMC and Walton EMC are nimble, creative, and customer-centric utilities that share a sense of duty to the members and communities that they serve. Silicon Ranch is honored to partner with them and Facebook, and we thank the Early County Board of Commissioners and the Early County Development Authority for making this investment possible.”

Members of the Georgia Public Service Commission, the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and several state legislators were on-hand to witness the ceremony. A delegation from Early County also attended, including members of the Early County Board of Commissioners, Development Authority of Early County, Blakely-Early County Chamber of Commerce, Early County Board of Education, County Manager, and other local officials.