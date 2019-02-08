//Entrepreneurship Academy Offered at Wiregrass

Share with friends













VALDOSTA, Ga. – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will begin its first Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy in February free for current Wiregrass students and alumni.

The UGA Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Valdosta State University is partnering with Guardian Bank and Wiregrass Georgia Technical College to deliver six courses with 12 hours of total class time.

The business topics to be discussed include: writing a business plan, money finance and accounting, marketing, human resources, and planning.

The courses will have knowledgeable speakers in specialized business areas, self-evaluation and opportunities to participate in question and answer time with guest speakers. The UGA SBDC will also provide one-on-one consulting for participants

This Entrepreneurship Academy was made possible thanks to the generous pledge of $50,000 over a five-year period by Guardian Bank.

“This provides a wonderful opportunity for many of our students who have career goals of starting their own business,” shared Wiregrass President Dr. Tina K. Anderson. “Any graduates who are looking to start their own business, the Entrepreneurship Academy can provide valuable knowledge.”

“Guardian Bank is proud to financially support a viable community partnership which provides strong support for those individuals wishing to enter into the small business arena,” added Guardian Bank CEO Parrish Clark. “We were especially interested in touching the lives of those who possess a creative spirit for owning their own business and becoming an integral part of the local economy. Guardian Bank looks forward to a productive relationship with Wiregrass Technical College and VSU’s Small Business Development Center”.

The dates of the classes are February 12, February 19, February 26, March 5, March 15, and March 19 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

The classes will be held at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College located at 4089 Val Tech Road, Lowndes, Hall Room 7203 in Valdosta.

Plans for a fall academy are in the works and dates will be released at a later date.

If you are seeking to learn strategies to start or grow your business, visit georgiasbdc.org/wiregrass or call 229-245-3738 or 229-333-2100.

There is special pricing available for the public to attend the Guardian Bank Entrepreneurship Academy at Wiregrass.

PHOTO: Front Row (L -R) Walt Moore, Area Director, Small Business Development Center; Parrish Clark, CEO Guardian Bank, and Dr. Tina K. Anderson, Wiregrass President

Back Row (L- R) Alyssa Foskey, Business Consultant, Small Business Development Center; Cindy Corgan, Program Coordinator, Small Business Development Center; Dr. Ronald Zaccari, Community and Regional Relations Guardian Bank, and Crissy Staley, Wiregrass Executive Director of Fundraising.