//Hollywood Move Over: Release Dates for Georgia-Based Productions

GEORGIA – Georgia’s film industry ended its 2018 fiscal year with 455 movie and TV projects in the can, illustrating a nearly $10 billion supplement to the state’s economy..
“Georgia is one of the world’s top destinations for film production and communities across the state are seeing the benefits of welcoming the industry,” Gov. Nathan Deal said in a statement. “I am proud to see our success continue, as the $9.5 billion in total economic impact reflects the sustainability of the film industry and the benefits of our competitive incentives program.”
These dates are subject to change since they are often set before filming begins, here is the latest info on release dates for projects that filmed in Georgia.
|Title (feature film unless specified)
|Stars
|Release Date
|Ozark S2 (Netflix TV series)
|Jason Bateman, Laura Linney
|8/31/2018
|Lizzie
|Kristen Stewart, Chloë Sevigny, Kim Dickens, Jamey Sheridan
|9/14/2018
|The House with a Clock in its Walls
|Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Kyle MacLachlan
|9/21/2018
|The Resident S2 (FOX TV)
|Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal
|9/24/2018
|The Gifted S2 (FOX TV)
|Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale
|9/25/2018
|Star S3 (FOX TV)
|Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny
|9/26/2018
|Hell Fest
|Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards, Bex Taylor-Klaus
|9/28/2018
|Night School
|Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish
|9/28/2018
|MacGyver S3 (CBS TV series)
|Lucas Till, George Eads, Tristin Mays
|9/28/2018
|Venom
|Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate
|10/5/2018
|K.J. Apa, Amandla Stenberg, Anthony Mackie
|10/19/2018
|The Walking Dead S9 (AMC TV series)
|Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan
|10/7/2018
|Black Lightning S2 (CW TV series)
|Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams
|10/9/2018
|First Man
|Ryan Gosling, Kyle Chandler
|10/12/2018
|Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
|Madison Iseman, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeremy Ray Taylor
|10/12/2018
|Dynasty S2 (CW TV series)
|Grant Show, Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, James Mackay
|10/12/2018
|Legacies (CW TV series – “The Originals” spinoff)
|Danielle Rose Russell, Archie L. Winston, Jenny Boyd
|10/25/2018
|Stan Against Evil S3 (IFC TV series)
|John C. McGinley, Janet Varney
|10/31/2018
|Boy Erased
|Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton, Russell Crowe
|11/2/2018
|Nobody’s Fool
|Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter
|11/2/2018
|The Front Runner
|Hugh Jackman, Kaitlyn Dever, Vera Farmiga
|11/6/2018
|Instant Family
|Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Moner
|11/16/2018
|Queen America (Facebook Watch series)
|Catherine Zeta-Jones, Belle Shouse
|11/21/2018
|What Men Want
|Taraji P. Henson, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Max Greenfield
|1/11/2019
|Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral
|Courtney Burrell, Tyler Perry, Patrice Lovely
|3/1/2019
|Godzilla: King of the Monsters
|Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Bradley Whitford
|3/22/2019
|After
|Selma Blair, Jennifer Beals, Peter Gallagher, Josephine Langford
|4/12/2019
|Untitled Avengers Movie
|who knows?
|5/3/2019
|Shaft
|Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Avan Jogia
|6/14/2019
|Gemini Man
|Will Smith, Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead
|10/4/2019
|Jungle Cruise
|Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons
|10/11/201
People might know that the Georgia film industry is booming, but might know have any idea just how many film projects are happening – right under their noses (or around the corner). In the month of September, 2018, there are 29 TV shows or movies being produced, including the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, filmed in Atlanta.
For a complete list, http://www.projectcasting.com/news/now-filming-in-georgia/.