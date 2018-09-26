//Hollywood Move Over: Release Dates for Georgia-Based Productions
BusinessSeptember 26, 2018

GEORGIA – Georgia’s film industry ended its 2018 fiscal year with 455 movie and TV projects in the can, illustrating a nearly $10 billion supplement to the state’s economy..

“Georgia is one of the world’s top destinations for film production and communities across the state are seeing the benefits of welcoming the industry,” Gov. Nathan Deal said in a statement. “I am proud to see our success continue, as the $9.5 billion in total economic impact reflects the sustainability of the film industry and the benefits of our competitive incentives program.”

These dates are subject to change since they are often set before filming begins, here is the latest info on release dates for projects that filmed in Georgia.

Title (feature film unless specified) Stars Release Date
Ozark S2 (Netflix TV series) Jason Bateman, Laura Linney 8/31/2018
Lizzie Kristen Stewart, Chloë Sevigny, Kim Dickens, Jamey Sheridan 9/14/2018
The House with a Clock in its Walls Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Kyle MacLachlan 9/21/2018
The Resident S2 (FOX TV) Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp, Manish Dayal 9/24/2018
The Gifted S2 (FOX TV) Stephen Moyer, Amy Acker, Sean Teale 9/25/2018
Star S3 (FOX TV) Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny 9/26/2018
Hell Fest Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards, Bex Taylor-Klaus 9/28/2018
Night School Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish 9/28/2018
MacGyver S3 (CBS TV series) Lucas Till, George Eads, Tristin Mays 9/28/2018
Venom Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate 10/5/2018
The Hate U Give
K.J. Apa, Amandla Stenberg, Anthony Mackie 10/19/2018
The Walking Dead S9 (AMC TV series) Andrew Lincoln, Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan 10/7/2018
Black Lightning S2 (CW TV series) Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams 10/9/2018
First Man Ryan Gosling, Kyle Chandler 10/12/2018
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween Madison Iseman, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeremy Ray Taylor 10/12/2018
Dynasty S2 (CW TV series) Grant Show, Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, James Mackay 10/12/2018
Legacies (CW TV series – “The Originals” spinoff) Danielle Rose Russell, Archie L. Winston, Jenny Boyd 10/25/2018
Stan Against Evil S3 (IFC TV series) John C. McGinley, Janet Varney 10/31/2018
Boy Erased Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton, Russell Crowe 11/2/2018
Nobody’s Fool Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter 11/2/2018
The Front Runner Hugh Jackman, Kaitlyn Dever, Vera Farmiga 11/6/2018
Instant Family Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Moner 11/16/2018
Queen America (Facebook Watch series) Catherine Zeta-Jones, Belle Shouse 11/21/2018
What Men Want Taraji P. Henson, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Max Greenfield 1/11/2019
Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral Courtney Burrell, Tyler Perry, Patrice Lovely 3/1/2019
Godzilla: King of the Monsters Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Bradley Whitford 3/22/2019
After Selma Blair, Jennifer Beals, Peter Gallagher, Josephine Langford 4/12/2019
Untitled Avengers Movie who knows? 5/3/2019
Shaft Samuel L. Jackson, Alexandra Shipp, Avan Jogia 6/14/2019
Gemini Man Will Smith, Clive Owen, Mary Elizabeth Winstead 10/4/2019
Jungle Cruise Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Jesse Plemons 10/11/201
People might know that the Georgia film industry is booming, but might know have any idea just how many film projects are happening – right under their noses (or around the corner). In the month of September, 2018, there are 29 TV shows or movies being produced, including the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, filmed in Atlanta.

SOURCE: Lee Cuthbert (explorega.org)

