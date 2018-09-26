//Hollywood Move Over: Release Dates for Georgia-Based Productions

GEORGIA – Georgia’s film industry ended its 2018 fiscal year with 455 movie and TV projects in the can, illustrating a nearly $10 billion supplement to the state’s economy..

“Georgia is one of the world’s top destinations for film production and communities across the state are seeing the benefits of welcoming the industry,” Gov. Nathan Deal said in a statement. “I am proud to see our success continue, as the $9.5 billion in total economic impact reflects the sustainability of the film industry and the benefits of our competitive incentives program.”

These dates are subject to change since they are often set before filming begins, here is the latest info on release dates for projects that filmed in Georgia.