//Georgia the New Hollywood? GSEC Launched to Cultivate Entertainment Industry

Georgia Chamber of Commerce affiliate seeks to preserve a competitive business climate for film, television, and digital entertainment production

ATLANTA (September 12, 2018) | Today, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce announced the launch of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition (GSEC), a statewide advocacy group focused on ensuring the long-term viability and success of Georgia’s screen entertainment industry.

“The founding members of GSEC represent Georgia’s top industry and private sector leaders, coming together in a unique collaboration with Georgia’s deep crew base, united by their commitment to protect and promote the screen entertainment industry in our state,” said Chris Clark, President & CEO of the Georgia Chamber. “With the incredible economic impact this industry has on our state, we’re proud to introduce GSEC as the unified, cohesive voice of the industry at the capitol.”

“Georgia’s screen entertainment industry has become one of the most competitive in the world, thanks in large part to the leadership of Governor Deal and the General Assembly,” said Frank Patterson, GSEC Chair and President of Pinewood Atlanta Studios. “GSEC’s ultimate goal is to serve as the expert resource for policymakers as they steward the state’s successful tax credit program and develop legislation that will impact this industry and our partners.”

GSEC will advocate for policies that strengthen infrastructure and support workforce development within the screen entertainment industry. GSEC will also serve as a voice and resource for the Georgia owned and operated local businesses who provide services and products to the industry. “We’re proud to be part of the leadership shaping the future of this industry in Georgia,” said Steve Mensch, Vice-Chair of GSEC and President & General Manager of Studio Operations at Tyler Perry Studios. “The scale of private investment in production infrastructure in Georgia is indicative of the enormous potential for additional job creation and positive economic impact for all Georgians.”

GSEC seeks to educate policymakers and the general public about the tax credits that have made Georgia a very cost-effective and popular location for film, television, and digital media production. Bolstered by the 2008 Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act, Georgia earned the nation’s number one spot for feature film production and is currently number two in the world. The record 455 film and television productions shot in Georgia during FY 2018 represent a total economic impact of $9.5 billion, and $2.7 billion in direct spending.

The screen entertainment industry has contributed to the relocation or expansion of more than

300 new businesses within the state since 2010. Other media platforms such as eSports, video game development, digital animation, virtual reality/augmented reality, and mobile app development continue to round out and contribute to the overall success of Georgia’s screen entertainment industry.